Therapeutic Beds Market To Boost Demand And Forecast In Upcoming Year 2015 – 2021

The market segment for therapeutic beds is still restricted to hospitals, medical clinics and allied therapists markets. With growing awareness among the general public and sportsmen, the retail segment of the specialized household therapeutic beds is also on the rise. Another rapidly growing market for therapeutic beds is modern spas, relaxation and rejuvenation units. Hospitals hold the major market share for the therapeutic beds market globally due to their extensive use and availability in this sector.

Geographically, North America and other developed nations such as the U.K., Germany, France and Italy among others constitute the largest market for this sector both in terms of production, consumption and worldwide exports. Developing nations such as Brazil, India, Thailand, Korea, South Africa and China among others are observing attracting huge market opportunities for the global manufacturers. Thus the entire global market can be majorly classified into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world.

Few major market players in the therapeutic beds market worldwide are Hard Manufacturing Co., BG Industries, Invacare Corporation, Carital Ltd, Centromed Ltd., Casco Solutions, Hill Rom, Inc., Gaymar Industries, Gendron, Inc., Grant Airmass Corporation, The LiftCare Bed Co, Stryker Corporation, BaKare Beds Ltd., and GF Health Products, Inc among others.

This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints which forecasts the future opportunities for the market players. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Global Therapeutic Beds Market: By Product Types 2015 – 2021

Clinical Beds

Household Beds

ICU beds

Regular medical beds,

Birthing beds,

Pediatric beds

Support surfaces

Bariatric beds,

Air fluidized

Low air loss bed systems

Global Electric Wheelchair Market: By Geography 2015 – 2021