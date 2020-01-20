Tire Cord Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019 – 2026

TMR’s latest report on global Tire Cord market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Tire Cord market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Tire Cord market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Tire Cord among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Key players operating in the tire cord market include:

Toray Industries Inc.

Indorama Ventures Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.

Hyosung Corporation

SRF Limited

Global Tire Cord Market: Research Scope

Global Tire Cord Market, by Material

Steel Cord

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Aramid

Others (Polyethylene Naphthalate, etc.)

Global Tire Cord Market, by Tire Type

Radial Tire

Biased Tire

Global Tire Cord Market, by Application

Aerospace

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Tractors

Others (Three Wheelers, Mining Machinery, etc.)

Global Tire Cord Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

After reading the Tire Cord market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Tire Cord market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Tire Cord market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Tire Cord in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Tire Cord market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Tire Cord ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Tire Cord market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Tire Cord market by 2029 by product? Which Tire Cord market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Tire Cord market?

