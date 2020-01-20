Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Market:

Executive Summary

Global Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Market is valued approximately at USD 340.72 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ultra-high-performance is characterized by high strength and has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry. These qualities make the ultra-high-performance concreate a suitable choice of material for highways/bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure projects. Further, growth in infrastructure investment and industrialization along with the rapid urbanization translating to many new construction projects, are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. For Instance: according to International Trade Administration, a smart city investment hub was launched in China during 2016 that boosted the development of smart city projects China which aims to increase the installation of ultra-high-performance concrete in both the residential and commercial sector in smart city. Also, the China Centre for Urban Development and HSBC has declared the creation of United Kingdom and China joint smart cities growth and investment hub. Importantly, China has allocated approximately $75.7 billion (RMB500 billion) for the deployment of smart city project under the China’s 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) which is expected to drive the development of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete in China. However, unstable economies cycle is the major factor that impedes the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Ultra-High-Performance Concrete Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge investments in the infrastructural sector and increasing number of new housing units. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019- 2026. Factors such as growing demand in Japan, South Korea, China and other Asian Countries owing to the tremendous construction opportunities has driven the growth of the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lafargeholcim

CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V.

ACC Limited

Vicat

Sika AG

U.S. Concrete, Inc.

MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. Kg

Gulf Precast Concrete

Ceentek

TAKTL

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Cement

Admixtures

Sand and Quartz Flour

Others

By Application:

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Others

