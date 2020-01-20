Underfloor Heating Market Insights Covering Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Underfloor Heating Market was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2017 to 2025.

Underfloor Heating is a form of heating system that is placed under the floor of a building which achieves indoor climate control for thermal comfort using conduction, radiation and convection. There are several benefits of underfloor heating system that includes – easy to install, less costly, child-friendly, no maintenance, fast working, simple energy efficiency, more hygienic, provides flexibility in room temperature, ideal for open space living, and is eco-friendly.

Sample Infographics:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008789

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High comfort and flexibility

1.2 Increasing tax credit programs by government

1.3 Increasing cost of skilled labor and retrofitting installation

1.4 Rising awareness about the benefits of underfloor heating

1.5 Growing automation in commercial, industrial, and residential sector

1.6 Rising energy and environment concerns

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexity in designing of underfloor heating systems

2.2 Slow response time for underfloor heating

Market Segmentation:

The Global Underfloor Heating Market is segmented on the type, component, installation, application, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Hydronic Underfloor Heating System

1.2 Electric Underfloor Heating System

2. By Component:

2.1 Hydronic Underfloor Heating Component

2.1.1 Manifolds

2.1.2 Sensor and Thermostat

2.1.3 Heating Pipes

2.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Component

2.2.1 Heating Mats

2.2.2 Sensors and Thermostat

2.2.3 Heating Cables

3. By Installation:

3.1 New Installation

3.2 Retrofit

4. By Application:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Education

4.3 Commercial

4.4 Entertainment

4.5 Residential

4.6 Industrial

View Source Of Related Reports:

Business Intelligence Market

Water Purifier Market

Smart Home Security Market

Digital Printing Market

Cryptocurrency Market

Hepatitis B Virus [HBV] Treatment Market

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danfoss A/S

2. Pentair PLC

3. Honeywell International PLC

4. Schneider Electric SE

5. Nexans S.A.

6. Uponor Corporation

7. Emerson Electric Co.

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10. Siemens AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008789

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Underfloor Heating Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609