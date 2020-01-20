Used Aircraft Market Update Increasing Investment is Expected to Boost Market Growth

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Used Aircraft Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Airbus SE (Netherlands), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Dassault Aviation SA (France), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), The Boeing Company (United States), Cirrus Design Corporation (United States), Embraer S.A. (Brazil) etc.

Summary

Used Aircraft Market Definition

The number of aircraft ‘For Sale’ can directly impact the sale price of the aircraft. Aircrafts need the parts as it remains in service for many years, and also due to the strict regulations, which needs to be maintained and repaired at several intervals and it requires a reliable supply chain of the aftermarket to prevent Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations.

The market study is broken down by Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotor Aircraft), by Application (Civil Aviation and Military Aviation) and major geographies with country level splits.

The players are focusing on the expansion of their businesses by planning innovative initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, increased research and development activities, increased investment for outsourcing various processes and advanced product portfolio in order to sustain the competition in the global used aircraft market. Research Analyst at HTF estimates that United States Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Used Aircraft market throughout the predicted period.

Airbus SE (Netherlands), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Dassault Aviation SA (France), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), The Boeing Company (United States), Cirrus Design Corporation (United States), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Textron Inc. (United States) and Honda Aircraft Company (A Honda Motor Company) (Japan) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) (India) and ONE Aviation Corporation (United States).

Growth in the Number of Low-Cost carriers is one of the key components driving the development of this market in the following couple of years. “Increase in Wealth and Rapid Economic Growth in Various Geographic Regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa” adds to the investigation what growth market seeks ahead. This causes analysts to concentrate more on regional factors and regulatory and influencing factors ahead of any other approach.

One of the key patterns that will drive the development prospects for the Used Aircraft amid the anticipated period is the Growing Fleet of Commercial Aircraft and Aging Military Aircraft Fleets .

The Used Aircraft market is very focused because of the nearness of many key organizations. The main Manufacturers are focusing on presenting new product/services and are constantly upgrading their existing offerings to keep pace with the overall industry.

The key target audience considered while formulating the study are as follows:

Aircraft Manufacturers, Used Aircraft Resellers, Government Regulatory Bodies, End Users and Others

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Used Aircraft market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Used Aircraft market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Aircraft Manufacturers, Used Aircraft Resellers, Government Regulatory Bodies, End Users and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Used Aircraft market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Used Aircraft has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The purchase of an aircraft represents a major commitment that should be approached carefully and cautiously, especially when buying a used aircraft. Pre-purchase inspections should be performed by a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificated airframe and powperplant mechanic (A&P) or an approved repair station.

Market Trend

Increase in Wealth and Rapid Economic Growth in Various Geographic Regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa

Market Drivers

Growth in the Number of Low-Cost carriers

High Cost of New Aircraft and Fleet Replacement Manufacturing

Increase in Number of Aircraft Globally

Opportunities

Growing Fleet of Commercial Aircraft and Aging Military Aircraft Fleets

Increase in Number of Aircraft

Rising Demand for Air Travel in Emerging Economies

Restraints

Lack of Availability of Good-Quality Used Aircraft

Challenges

Strict Government Regulations

Key Target Audience

Aircraft Manufacturers, Used Aircraft Resellers, Government Regulatory Bodies, End Users and Others

About Approach

The research aims to propose a patent-based approach in searching for potential technology partners as a supporting tool for enabling open innovation. The study also proposes a systematic searching process of technology partners as a

preliminary step to select the emerging and key players that are involved in implementing market estimations. While patent analysis is employed to overcome the aforementioned data- and process-related limitations, as expenses occurred in that technology allows us to estimate the market size by evolving segments as target market from total available market.

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

