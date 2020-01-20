Widening consumer base underscores growth for Laser Designator market 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Laser Designator market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Laser Designator market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Laser Designator is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Laser Designator market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

key players in the landscape include UTC Aerospace Systems, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., General Atomics, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., and RPMC Lasers.

Global Laser Designator Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global laser designator market is on an upward growth slope, due to factors such as associated advantage and governments securing borders more seriously than any time before in the history of mankind.

As of now, it has been observed that most technology providers for military use are focused in providing mini EO/IR sensors. These are ones that can be added to tiny laser designators and smaller UAVs. These are clearly a product of giant technological strides needed and constantly made in developing military technology. Besides, governments worldwide are encouraging the development of theses miniaturized variants.

In January 2019, Raytheon gave Elbit Systems the project to develop and deliver TCLS (Two Color Laser System) for Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS). These will be deployed in airborne platforms.

It is important to note here that mini EO/IR systems are used to develop these laser designators as well as enhance precision in military activities. Thus, they are significant to ensure soldier security. Thus, this will form a critical factor in the growth of global laser designator market.

Global Laser Designator Market: Geographical Analysis

The region that is set to dominate the global laser designator market is North America. The second most prominent region would be Europe, owing to presence of a huge number of aircraft and helicopter manufacturers that use laser designators in their design. Besides, the adoption for these is rising significantly in weapons used by homeland security troops. To add on, as tensions across borders increase, especially in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the market would be propelled forward.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

