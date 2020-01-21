3D CAD Software Market Key Figures of Major Manufacturers Analysis 2020-2023: Autodesk, SelfCAD, Dassault Systemes, Symmetry Solutions, Inc., IronCAD, Trimble Inc, PTC Inc.

Global 3D CAD Software Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

3D CAD Software is used to establish 3D model.

Scope of the Report:

The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2016 as this software can be directly installed on the user’s workstation. Companies are offering their customers with on-premise products and solutions such as electronic software downloads for product updates along with initial product fulfillments.

3D CAD’s on-premise products provide safety software solutions designed to meet the needs of police departments, fire departments, and other public safety solutions. Moreover, these solutions help in bringing 3D CAD to mobiles by configuring products and solutions according to customer’s preferences.

The cloud-based 3D CAD software offers the same benefits and capabilities as its on-premise counterpart. However, cloud-based CAD offers cloud services through an app and is updated on a remote server, which can be accessed by paying a monthly or annual fee.

The manufacturing segment dominated the industry in 2016 by capturing a revenue share of over 20%. The evolution of solutions such as 4-, 5-, and C-axis machines is expected to augment the demand for 3D CAD software in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the software assists manufacturers to develop prototypes and simulate the movement of components or parts in the production process. It also allows them to get a magnified version of the model by getting a 3D view of the product. The increasing investment in various 3D printing technologies is helping the production of different production parts with a wide variety of materials depending upon the requirements of the end user. The software helps manufacturers to quickly design tooling, jigs, fixtures, and custom gauges and components of work holding.

This report studies the 3D CAD Software Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete 3D CAD Software Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

3D CAD Software Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. 3D CAD Software Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Autodesk, SelfCAD, Dassault Systemes, Symmetry Solutions, Inc., IronCAD, Trimble Inc, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software Inc., Oracle Corporation., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Bricsys NV, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., Schott Systeme GmbH, Graphisoft SE, Intergraph Corporation, SolidWorks Corporation, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

The 3D CAD Software Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Overview of 3D CAD Software

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of 3D CAD Software

Chapter 11 3D CAD Software Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 3D CAD Software Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of 3D CAD Software

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of 3D CAD Software

Chapter 15 Report Conclusion

Chapter 16 Research Methodology and Reference

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

About Us:

ReportsAndMarkets.com allocates the globally available market research and many company reports from reputed market research companies that are a pioneer in their respective domains. We are completely an autonomous group and serve our clients by offering the trustworthy available research stuff, as we know this is an essential aspect of Market Research.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

[email protected]

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)