Agricultural Colorants Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2017 – 2027

key players in the agricultural colorants market are seen leveraging the benefits of digital emergence in the field of commerce. The online store facility provided by major agricultural colorants providers is expected to simplify and at the same time multiply the sales of agricultural colorants in the forthcoming years. The commercialization of agricultural colorants is moving with faster pace owing to new factors implemented for widening the scope of sales channels of the agricultural colorants market. Agricultural colorants market participants are not only improving the product but also enhancing the process of approaching consumers.

Agricultural Colorants Market: Introduction

Reading the list of added chemicals, additives or colorants on a food and beverage label can be bewildering. Not only is the list abnormally big and lengthy, it is also confusing as people are unfamiliar with complicated names of chemical compounds. Even though agricultural colorants are mostly thought of as harmful substances, knowing the advantages and disadvantages as well as the type helps manufacturers and producers make wise, healthy and safe food choices. Agricultural colorants improve shelf life by eliminating or reducing the growth of microorganisms that cause food decay. Agricultural colorants which are basically organic pigments and dyes are primarily used for coloring applications, such as for the coloring of fertilizers & seeds, dried flowers, deicing & ice-melt, lakes & ponds, etc. These colorants are also used for leak detection and in water tracing industries in the global market. The agricultural sector can be broadly classified in several peculiar groups where color-application is required for almost every group.

Agricultural colorants are also used on fertilizers and seeds to create a differentiating factor between different qualities and to avoid errors in applications. Additionally, fertilizers are colored only for marketing and identification purposes in the global market. The use of agricultural colorants as crop protection agents is gaining global traction in the market. Moreover, the use of agricultural colorants also helps in differentiating between untreated areas of crops and treated ones. For instance, Milori blue is a very popular pigment, which goes well with viticulture fungicides. Other categories of pigments include heliogen blue, lithol rubine, etc.

The Food, Drug & Cosmetic (F&DC) and specialty polymeric dyes or pigments are selected with precise care for end use applications as they pose a threat to the environment and humans. Nowadays, consumer demand is more inclined towards healthier dietary options. Customers generally enjoy foods and beverages that are nutritious, flavorful, convenient, safe, affordable and colorful. Consumers are ready to pay more to have healthier, safer and attractive products than items that can be harmful to their health. The addition of agricultural colorants to products in an appropriate manner and quantity can make a product very desirable among consumers. Colorants can be added in seeds and fertilizers, either intentionally or indirectly, through some other means. There are pros and cons of adding agricultural colorants to agricultural products, lakes & ponds, turf and ornaments — they may directly or indirectly harm human life. Thus, it is mandatory that colorants added to these products must be deemed suitable for the environment by regulatory authorities. Agricultural colorants are certified for consumption in specific quantities after they are thoroughly checked and tested. Particular colorants are added to these products to enhance specific properties, such as to increase the processing pace, extend shelf life, maintain product consistency, ensure microbiological safety, improve and maintain color code or to increase organoleptic qualities (flavor, texture and color) of the final finished products.

Agricultural Colorants Market Dynamics:

Due to the shift in commodity prices and costs, increased competition from prominent players in emerging markets, growing strength of private label brands, high quality food and beverage manufacturers are under pressure. Furthermore, with stringent regulations and growing demand for scientific verification of food and beverages, attaining high quality and traceability is now an industry necessity. Hence, the use of agricultural colorants which are healthy, approved and certified by authorities is lifting the agricultural colorants market upwards.

Owing to their enhanced properties, agricultural colorants have abundant applications in agriculture and several other end-use industries. The agricultural colorants market is forecast to grow on account of growing number of applications. Adding to that, further development is underway to produce more safe and healthy agricultural colorants. The agricultural colorants market is estimated to grow as regulatory authorities are pressing manufacturers to use products which are more ecofriendly and minimize usage of natural resources during the production process. The agricultural colorants market has a lot of scope in the research and development division; researchers and scientists are introducing new colorants from natural resources that are more efficient and economical. Since food and beverage safety is a key concern for manufacturers now, they are opting for cost intensive colorants — this is expected to fuel the growth of the agricultural colorants over the forecast period.

Agricultural Colorants Market segmentation:

By Product type, the Agricultural Colorants market can be segmented into:

Dyes

Pigments

By Application, the Agricultural Colorants market can be segmented into:

Seed Treatment

Ponds & Lakes

Fertilizers

Turf and Ornaments

Crop Protection Products

By Sales Channel, the Agricultural Colorants market can be segmented into:

Government Stores

Department Stores

Retail Stores

Agricultural Colorants Market Regional Outlook:

North America and Europe have presence of all commercial and industrial sectors along with the presence of globally prominent players, which is a boon for the agricultural colorants market in these regions. Rapid industrial developments in the Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, are estimated to fuel the growth of the agricultural colorants market. Industries and manufacturers are striving to enhance their product quality and attractiveness with the use of these colorants. Thus, the agricultural colorants market is expected to grow in near future. Therefore, it is forecast that the Agricultural Colorants market will see rapid growth in developed as well as developing countries in near future.

Agricultural Colorants Market: Market Participants

Examples of some market participants identified across the value chain of the Agricultural Colorants market are:

Croda International

Chromatech

DIC Corporation

Organic Dyes & Pigments

BASF

Laxness

Clariant International

Keystone Aniline Corporation

BrettYoung

Sensient Technology

Milliken Chemicals

Germains Seeds Technology

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

