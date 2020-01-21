An Overview about Psychometric Tests

In the recruitment industry the psychometric tests have been a topic of debate for long. For a section of recruiters it is a vital cog in the wheel as a recruitment method whereas other half of people does not figure out any concrete value on the same. Though psychometric screening tests were developed in the early part of the 20th century, still they were related to educational psychology. Though some degree of doubts did exist with such tests, but a positive trend has been witnessed in the usage of such type of tests.

Nearly 80% of the top notch companies have gone on to adopt these tests as part of their recruitment procedure. Even the range of industries that rely on the usage of such tests is fairly large.

Positives of a psychometric test

In relation to an objective oriented view along with standard protocols that an organization employs with psychometric testing, more or less an accurate result is provided about the selection of a candidate in question. Different positions do require varied skills along with personality for a given job.

Say for example, if a company is looking to fill up a sale and development position, the desired qualities to be expected are strategic thinking, self – motivation with a degree of social astuteness. On the other side of the coin if someone scores high on the socialabilty part they are not going to be good at a job like auditing accounts more of a sensitive domain.

The reliable and proven psychometric tests provide guaranteed results. This would give the HR department an idea whether a candidate is going to be suitable for a job, something that you cannot expect from a face to face interview.

Another major advantage with psychometric test is that they work out to be cost effective, and in comparison to others are easy to be deployed. This could be a lot contradicting considering the costs that are involved at first, but this is going to be part of the recruitment process, but even the staff would be well equipped to handle such tests.

It is going to take a lot of time in order to gather information about an individual which a quality psychometric test might be able to supply in a matter of a few hours. Considering these aspects, psychometric tests would be able to avoid costly mistakes in recruitment from a long term perspective.

Be it hiring of new employees or even encouraging the existing staff for growth or development the psychometric tests shoots up the cost that arise because of high turnover and even performance of the employees. Other than this the nature of such tests is that it helps to maintain standards as far as an objective measurement of traits or personality of an individual is concerned. Once the results are obtained a recruiter can evaluate the results before they head over to other tests. This is going to be useful if you want to evaluate the candidates in specific areas based on your test results.

A proper way to outline the strengths along with weakness of a candidate before you plan to take him on board. The psychometric tests give an idea on how to manage a candidate in the first place. This would also allow a candidate a sheer progression in a company.

Sometimes the candidate can be an introvert or shy, but might possess the desired qualities needed for the job by these tests a platform is provided by which you can recognize them. Conversely on the other side a recruiter would not be tricked into hiring over smart candidates who are likely to come up with answers that a recruiter wants to hear and the real truth would not spring up.

Points of consideration with a psychometric test

The domain of psychometric tests has come up with tests or questions that might not even be valid. An organization needs to ensure that they have trained professionals who can figure out the real tests from the fake ones. Even the absence of proper training could be a hindrance. Often it has been seen that these tests are provided by people who do not have the ability to administer them. The personality tests or assessments require proper degree of experience so as to allow them to work as per your advantage.

There is a strong possibility that a misjudgement can occur in terms of the results interpreted. For this the company has to incur additional resources or cost so as to train the employees. Sometimes they might have to hire 3rd party professionals.

The standard versions of these tests are available, though there is a strong chance that a candidate who wants to clear the test would be well prepared. They could even alter the responses in order to bring out the quality that the company is looking to hire for the given job.

Some jobseekers fail to give the test as they are anxious or succumb due to undue pressure. The tests do take into account the cultural barriers that give a strong sign that any talent is not expected to be overlooked.

Hence the best way so as to use psychometric tests would be to combine it with other recruitment tests. Even then they cannot be considered to be a part of the final decision making process. Yes agreed that these tests would go on to provide you with vital insights and valuable data, when it comes to hiring you cannot replace intuition. But still if you make them part of the recruitment process it is going to provide an organization with a solid foundation. This would facilitate the proper conversation with the right set of candidates so as to know them better.

With the results obtained from a psychometric test you can go on to combine group discussion, interviews or case studies so as to reveal an accurate picture regarding the abilities of a candidate is concerned.