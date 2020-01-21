Avocado oil Market Insights and Outlook by 2019 – Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV etc…

Avocado oils have multiple benefits such as High protein, antioxidant, good fats, soluble and insoluble fibers, various minerals and vitamins Moreover, advances in medical science and innovations in the nutritional value of food have made it possible in producing essential oils that offer health benefits and are used in treating several health problems.

The growing popularity of avocado oil has upsurge its demand across various regions in the globe. In addition, advanced technologies are being employed by the manufacturers to improve taste, color, flavor, and nutritional values of processed foods, which support the industrial growth prospect. Increasing consumer demand for a variety of packaged foods and beverages are mainly contributing to the growth of the food industry where avocado Oil being one of the major ingredients.

Global Avocado Oil Market Key Players

Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods LLC, and Storino’s Quality Products. Key players involved in the production of avocado oil are adopting various expansion strategies to increase their foothold in the market and by expanding their product lines. For example, Chosen Foods, a San Diego based company, has been acquired by Mexican company Sesajal S.A. de C.V., major supplier of avocado oil. With the acquisition, Sesajal S.A. de C.V has gain the penetration into foreign markets and products from Chosen Foods are largely sold across the United States and Canada, making it a beneficial target market for avocado oil over the forecast period.

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil – Most Preferred In the Market

On the basis of Product Type global avocado oil is segments as Crude Oil, Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, and Refined Oil. In this segment, extra virgin avocado oil is dominating the market and is expected to dominate in the coming years. It is majorly consumed by the consumer due to its high smoke point. It implies that the oils are extracted at the first cold press and no chemical additives are used during the extraction process. Moreover, it is also used in spreading, emulsifying, drizzling, dipping, and other cooking processes. With such beneficial factors, the consumer has shifted the preference for extra virgin avocado oil. On the other hand, pure or refined oils may contain added natural herbs and fruit extracts.

Avocado Oil for Food & Beverages – Hold the Lion Share in Overall Market

On the basis of application, the avocado oil market is segmented in food processing, personal care products, medicinal products, and others. Among all the applications, food processing is dominating the market due to its high smoke point which makes it suitable to be used in culinary operating at high temperatures, especially for frying. However, the demand for avocado oil in personal care products is anticipated to witness high demand from consumers owing to its skin and hair health benefits fueling the demand for avocado oil over the forecast period.

Retail Segment- Dominates the overall distribution channel of Avocado market

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the avocado oil market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The retail segment which covers supermarket, hypermarkets is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. In addition, the sale of avocado oil for medicinal and cosmetic and personal care applications is also expected to trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, Manufacturers are focusing on promoting their product portfolio through the distribution channel. For instance, in 2017, Good Health, the manufacturer of snacks, expands its portfolio with an exciting line of Avocado Oil Ridge Cut Potato chips launched at Natural Products West.

North America- Fastest Growing Region of Overall Avocado Oil Market

On the basis of region, the global avocado oil market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the avocado oil market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period, followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. has the largest avocado oil market owing to its high production of avocado fruit. The demand in North America is expanding at a higher rate since couple of years, reason being associated with health disorders and prevalence of heart diseases. Asia Pacific holds a second largest position in the global avocado oil market, owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and increase in usage of cosmetic and personal products.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global avocado oil market, in terms Value & Volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global avocado oil market on the basis of product type, verities, and application and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, , and regulative framework within the global avocado oil market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global avocado oil market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

