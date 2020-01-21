Breast Imaging Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2024

The global Breast Imaging market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Breast Imaging market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Breast Imaging market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Breast Imaging across various industries.

The Breast Imaging market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The major participants operating in the global breast imaging market are Aurora Imaging Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., SonoCine Inc., and Siemens Healthcare Corp.

In 2013, the U.S.-based Hologic, Inc. led the global mammography market. In the recent past, the firm has expanded its research and development capabilities and has had an increase in new product launches. The frequency of strategic partnerships and agreements has also been raised to maintain its dominance in the global breast imaging market.

Key segments of the breast imaging market based on technology:

Mammography

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Tomosynthesis

Nuclear Imaging

Others

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

