Cellulite Treatment Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2024

companies profiled in the report include Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Nestle, Merz, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allergan plc, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

The global cellulite treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Energy-based Treatment Mechanical Suction Mechanical Suction and Thermal Radiofrequency Ultrasound Cryolipolysis Other

Non Energy-based Treatment Topical Creams Oral Treatment Other



Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Technique

Non-invasive

Minimally Invasive

Other

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Global Cellulite Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

