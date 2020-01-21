Centrifugal Pump Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Centrifugal Pump Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Centrifugal Pump .

This report studies the global market size of Centrifugal Pump , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Centrifugal Pump Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Centrifugal Pump history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.





Single-stage pump

Multi-stage pumps

Axial & mixed flow pumps

Submersible pumps

Sealless & circulator pumps

On the basis of pump capacity (HP), the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

On the basis of end use, the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Industrial Chemical Water & wastewater Oil & gas Power Pharmaceutical Food & beverages Others

Agricultural

Domestic

Globally, the centrifugal pump market is segmented in to following regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global centrifugal pump market report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for centrifugal pumps by capacity among various regions, and analysis by product type, capacity (HP), end use and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global centrifugal pump market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, pump capacity, end use, region/country-wise segments, the report provides volume data (units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, applications survey and key trends in the market. The following sections include global market analysis, analysis by product type, pump capacity, end use and regional/country level analysis and pricing analysis. All these sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2018–2027.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in units) of the global centrifugal pump market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of centrifugal pumps. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the centrifugal pumps market structure and landscape with company market share is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the centrifugal pumps market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include: Flowserve Corporation, KSB AG, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., ITT Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., DESMI A/S, WPIL Limited, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG, Ruhrpumpen Group, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, CP Pumpen AG, Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd., Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Centrifugal Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Centrifugal Pump , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Centrifugal Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Centrifugal Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Centrifugal Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Centrifugal Pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.