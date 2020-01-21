Citrus Oil Market Analysis by 2019 | Industry Top Key Players are Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd,

Citrus fruits are spicy having a piercing flavor such as grapefruit, lemon, and orange.

Increasing demand for citrus oils in the food & beverage industry is a major factor, anticipated to drive the growth of the global citrus oil market. Moreover, the market of citrus oil is also expected to witness significant expansion with adoption in the cosmetic industry, attributed to its multi-beneficial features such as brightening, cleaning, and antibacterial property.

The worldwide market for Citrus Oil is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate over the next five years primarily driven by adoption in the food and beverage industry attributed to various health benefits. It is one of the most used essential oil globally as it contains numerous clinical belongings like anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, diuretic, anti-bacterial, antiseptic, weight losing, uplifting, acid neutralizing, right brain stimulating, as an appetizer, anti-depressant, anti-coagulant, and immunity stimulating hence an increment can be expected in the sales volume in coming year.

Global Citrus Oil Market: Key Players

Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrus Oleo, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc, doTERRA International, LLC, Citrosuco, Citromax S.A.C.I, among others. Key players are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to enhance their competitive position.

Orange Oil to Remain as Lucrative Citrus Oil Variant over the forecast period

Orange oil is expected to witness the largest market share in the citrus oil market over the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of citrus oil in the food and beverages, and the aroma industry; citrus oil market participants are witnessing high demand for orange oil. The market is also expected to grow as the oil extracted from orange helps to slow down the growth of the cancer cells, as it possesses anti-oxidant properties hence, this property makes citrus oils ideal for use as surfactants and in industrial/household cleaners. Moreover, it used in home care products as a source of fragrance and because of their status as a safe solvent thus, increases the demand for citrus-based cleaners is closely tied to increasing consumer preference for cleaner and safer cleaning solutions.

Food and Beverage Industry to Fuel Citrus Oil Market Growth

The Asia Pacific regions have huge market potential for citrus essential oils owing to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and a growing number of spas and massage parlors in recent years. On the other hand, Europe accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of citrus oil in personal care products in this region. North America is expected to hold the second-highest market share in terms of revenue in the overall market in the near future, owing to the growing popularity of aromatherapy among individuals, especially in the US and Canada. The market is also expected to witness significant growth, especially in developing countries, due to the increasing use of essential oils for medicinal purposes.

Asia Pacific Region Expected To Be the Fastest Going Region over the Forecast Period

