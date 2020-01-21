Clinical Alarm Management market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2019 – 2026

Global Clinical Alarm Management market is valued approximately at USD 457.05 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Clinical alarm systems are designed to notify the caregivers of potential patient concerns. Also, these systems comprise of accurate, intuitive alarms that are readily acted and interpreted on the clinicians in an appropriate manner. Further, growing awareness of care providers towards increasing MedTech investment and increasing patient safety by government are further augmenting the growth of the clinical alarm management market. Also, favorable government programs to promote clinical alarm also have positive impact on the growth of the clinical alarm systems market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085865
For instance: As per the CHPSO Organization in August 2017, the Hospital Quality Institute has shared the QuietNight app, a new generation mobile tool designed to measure and reduce environmental noise in patient recovery areas. Also, this app registers and tracks baseline as well as provide actionable guidance when noise levels are moving to inappropriate levels. The app integrates the HQI’s Journey to a Quiet night toolkit that includes best practices to reduce noise and for maintaining a quiet therapeutic environment. Owing to the rising awareness of care providers towards improving patient safety, the need and demand for clinical alarm management systems would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of interoperability and high investment required to build its infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global clinical alarm management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing need for integrated healthcare IT systems to ensure efficient maintenance of data, reliability, data integrity and timely available patient data to authorized person. The dominance of North America is witnessed owing to the rising cases of alarm fatigues. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and increased access to organized healthcare, are some key factors contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Vocera Communications
GE Healthcare
Ascom Holdings
Spok, Inc.
Masimo
Connexall
Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc
Capsule Technologies
Mobile Heartbeat
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Product:
Nurse Call Systems
Physiological Monitors
Bed Alarms
Emr Integration Systems
Ventilators
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Long-Term Care Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers & Home Care Settings
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085865
Key points covered in this report:
- The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
- The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
- Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
- The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.
Target Audience of the Global Clinical Alarm Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Clinical Alarm Management market share, Clinical Alarm Management market analysis, Clinical Alarm Management market Forecast, Clinical Alarm Management market Trend, Clinical Alarm Management market Prediction, Clinical Alarm Management market Demand, Clinical Alarm Management market Size
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market
Infant Scales Market
Homeopathic Medicine Market
Herbal Medicine Market
EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market
Healthcare Payer Solutions (NLP) Market
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market
Healthcare Asset Management Market
Medical Image Management Market
Microservices in Healthcare Market
Add Comment