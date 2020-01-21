Concrete Saw Market Global Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The market research report on the Global Concrete Saw Market has been curated through standard and customized research approaches and predictions. The annual forecast and estimations for the years 2019 to 2026 have been covered by the report, after an extensive historical analysis for all market segments and sub-segments. The market data derived from reliable and authentic resources and backed by industry experts is intended to help readers make well-informed executive decisions. It also evaluates the market by assessing market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, growth prospects, and other market elements.

In this report,global Concrete Saw Market will reach 2053.04 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.98%

The global Concrete Saw market is valued at 1465.13 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 2053.04 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2017-2022.

Concrete Saw can be divided into two categories-Handheld-Cut-Off type and Walk-Behind-Push type. Handheld-Cut-Off type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 64.57% in 2017, Walk-Behind-Push type account for 35.43%.

The sales market share of global Concrete Saw in Architectural Engineering use, Dam Engineering use, Mine and Well Engineering use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 57.49%, 23.50%, 10.53% and 8.48% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Concrete Saw in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Concrete Saw market has the most promising sales prospects in Architectural Engineering use.

XYZ research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Concrete Saw revenue market, accounted for 31.24% of the total global market with a revenue of 457.75 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 21.81% with a revenue of 319.56 million USD.

The key players are Husqvarna, Makita, Hilti, Stihl, Norton (Saint-Gobain), Dewalt, MK Diamond, Evolution Power Tools, QVTOOLS, Ryobi, Hitachi, etc.

The average price of Concrete Saw was gently lower year by year from 967.31 USD/Unit in 2012 to 906.11 USD/Unit in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 27.40% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing..

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Husqvarna

Makita

Hilti

Stihl

Norton (Saint-Gobain)

Dewalt

MK Diamond

Evolution Power Tools

QVTOOLS

Ryobi

Hitachi

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Handheld-Cut-Off

Walk-Behind-Push

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Architectural Engineering

Dam Engineering

Mine and Well Engineering

Others

The report evaluates updated financial information sourced through both primary and secondary sources of data collection to offer accurate market insights. It also assesses critical market trends that are expected to have a favorable impact on the market in the coming years, including a detailed examination of the market segments on both regional and global scales. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share along with strategic recommendations, emphasizing the nascent market segments.

The report assesses the current competitive scenario, highlighting the activities undertaken by key participants in the market. Commercial activities like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and other deals have also been scrutinized in the report. Furthermore, the report segments the market based on product type, applications, end-users, business verticals, and geographical regions. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and prospects affecting the overall market along with the market estimates and forecasts of the revenue.

Product Landscape

Extensive analysis of the key product offerings and their rate of consumption by different market segments

Product mix matrix, which conducts a comparative analysis of the product range of each leading company at both regional and global levels

End-user adoption rate analysis of dominant product segments in the product portfolio.

Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Concrete Saw market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Key offerings of this report:

Accurate market predictions for the Global Concrete Saw Market for each segment, based on type and application, underlining the major commercial resources and participants

Determine the growth prospects existing in the global market after conducting a thorough investigation of the market trends and progress

Product range analysis in an excel sheet with all the major industry players

Other vital market data, including valuable information through vendor landscape and raw material sourcing strategy, to give the reader a more holistic view of the Global Concrete Saw Market

The Global Concrete Saw Market report also offers the regional segmentation, emphasizing on the expected growth of each geographical region, taking into account the growth rate, micro- and macro-economic indicators, upstream and downstream industries, regulatory framework, growth trends, shift in consumer preferences, and the demand and supply dynamics.

