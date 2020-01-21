Distance Learning Market Development Trend Analysis from 2020 till 2023: EduKart, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), SchoolGuru, Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL)

Global Distance Learning Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

Technology plays an important role in enabling the growth of the country’s economy and the education sector in particular. Higher education institutes are increasingly opting for online courses.

Scope of the Report:

Owing to innovations in distance learning programs for both students and working professionals, the distance learning market in India will post an exponential growth in the coming years. Though the majority of higher education institutions offering distance courses mainly cater to the undergraduate population, a rise in the number of institutions offering online courses and degree programs, will attract more enrollments from the postgraduate student category. The market’s growth potential will attract more manufacturers providing third-party back-end support to higher education institutions on a revenue sharing basis. This will intensify the market’s competitive environment. To gain a competitive edge over their competitors, established distance learning course providers have started introducing innovative products in the market and also have the need to distinguish their products and services through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: EduKart, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), SchoolGuru, Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), Avagmah, DLP India, Edureka, EMERITUS Institute of Management, Hughes Global Education, Sikkim Manipal University, TalentEdge, University18, University of Delhi, UpGrad.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional distance learning

Online/blended distance learning

Certifications and part-time courses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC

Phone

Other devices

The Distance Learning Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Overview of Distance Learning

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Distance Learning

Chapter 11 Distance Learning Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Distance Learning Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Distance Learning

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Distance Learning

Chapter 15 Report Conclusion

Chapter 16 Research Methodology and Reference

