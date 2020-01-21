Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market:

Executive Summary

Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 7.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An electronic drug delivery system can deliver one drug or several different types of drugs to a specific site in gastrointestinal tract (GIT), where it may normally be difficult to do, can also be used for patient monitoring. Further, growing prevalence of target disease, advancements in technologies & designs of electronic drug delivery systems along with favorable reimbursement scenario are some major factors driving the growth of the market. For Instance: as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, a total of 9,105 tuberculosis cases were reported in United States. As a result, the demand and adoption of electronic drug delivery systems would increase. However, preference for alternative drug delivery modes and the possibility of errors is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of electronic drug delivery systems globally.

The regional analysis of global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and approvals, rising prevalence of target diseases, and launches of innovative electronic drug delivery systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2019- 2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck Group

United Therapeutics Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Bayer AG

Insulet Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Companion Medical

F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Astrazeneca PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electronic Wearable Infusion Pumps

Electronic Autoinjectors

Electronic Injection Pens

Electronic Inhalers

By Indication:

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Cardiovascular Disease

Asthma & COPD

Other Indications

