Eyewear Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2028

The report segments the eyewear market based on product type which includes spectacles, contact lenses and plano sunglasses. The spectacles segment is segmented into spectacle lenses and spectacle frames. The contact lenses segment is subdivided into rigid contact lenses and soft contact lenses. The plano sunglasses segment is further bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized plano sunglasses.By countries, the eyewear market in the Middle East is classified into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and rest of the Middle East.

The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants. Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.Leading market players profiled in this report areLuxottica S.p.A. (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Essilor International (France), Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (U.S.) and Carl Zeiss A.G. (Germany).

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Product Type

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses

Spectacle Frames

Contact lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

Plano Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

Non-Polarized Sunglasses

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Country

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Lebanon

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East

