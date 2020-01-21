Fiber Glass Yarn Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

In 2029, the Fiber Glass Yarn market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Fiber Glass Yarn market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Fiber Glass Yarn market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Fiber Glass Yarn market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Fiber Glass Yarn market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Fiber Glass Yarn market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain /Vetrotex

PPG Industries, Inc.

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)

AGY

Culimeta

Hiltex

BTTO s.r.o.

Valmiera Glass Group.

Taiwan Glass

Nittobo

Sichuan Fiber Glass

Glotech Industrial

Porcher

Valmiera Glass

PFG Taiwan

SHREE LAXMI UDYOG

Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Jinwu glass fiber CO., LTD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Yarns

Multi-end Yarn

Coated Yarns

Texturized Yarns

Others

Segment by Application

Decoration

Electrical Insulation

Fire Proofing Applications

Glass Chemistry

Coating or Binder Chemistry

