Gas Fired Boiler Market Challenging Health Concerns 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Gas Fired Boiler market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The Gas Fired Boiler market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Gas Fired Boiler are covered in the report.

Key Trends and Drivers

Worldwide, work days are getting longer, and more stressful. This, in turn, is leading people to opt for processed food as no one has the time or strength to prepare elaborate meals to work or after the day ends. Besides, a shift towards nuclear families, even in regions that had traditionally the set-up of a joint family. To add to it, the fact that in even in these nuclear families, both adults are usually working – dual income families. And, thus demand for processed food is set to shoot through the roof through the forecast period. And, this will lead to increase in demand for industrial gas fired boilers.

Increasing awareness about environment degradation is leading to an increased demand for these gas fired boilers. Besides, government’s efforts at protecting the environment will further contribute to growth in this market. To add to it, the high energy efficiency and low heating costs are adding to their popularity quotient. Moreover, they emit low levels of carbon emissions, which is a major crowd pleaser in this day and age.

Development of commercial establishments with increasing demand for heating will also lead to higher penetration of the market, especially in the urban centres. Besides, governments’ efforts to create smart cities, will only propel the market further ahead, taking the global gas fired boiler market on to higher growth trajectory.

Global Gas Fired Boiler Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific will present the players with lucrative growth opportunities that can be attributed to growing service sector. Besides, the outlook toward manufacturing industry in countries including China and India is quite positive. To propel the market further, is increasing levels of urbanization. Then there is also an urgency observed in replacing traditional low-efficiency residential boilers across the economies in the region. All this together will further drive the demand for residential gas fired boilers in the region.

Other regions that will have players’ eye set on are North America and Europe that have the presence of a large number of market players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

