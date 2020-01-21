Glass Packaging Market Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis 2020-2023: Ardagh Group, DuPont, Gerresheimer, Orora, Owens-Illinois

Global Glass Packaging Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

Glass is one of the most preferred materials for packaging of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products and others. Properties like chemical inertness, sterility and reusability make it an efficient packaging material. The other major advantages of glass packaging are that it can be molded into various shape and sizes, facilitating its use across different industry verticals. Even though glass remains the preferred packaging material for a variety of products, the growing usage of plastics as a replacement for glass will hamper its market growth. Advancements in the field of plastics for safe usage in different applications will restrict the glass usage.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Glass Packaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Glass Packaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

Growing consumption of glass packaging in pharmaceuticals along with food & beverages sector on account of its non-corrosive nature is expected to drive the demand. In addition, various properties including recyclability, non-permeability, and zero rate of chemical interaction make it suitable as a packaging material for various applications including beer, soft drinks, beverages, and medical.

Increasing consumer health awareness along with high living standards will increase glass demand in pharmaceutical packaging. Glass being eco-friendly along with numerous ongoing R&D to develop packaging, which is 50% lighter as compared to traditional forms, is expected to witness immense potential over the next six years.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the glass packaging market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly driven by the high consumption of alcoholic beverages and the increased focus of the European brewers towards innovative packaging solutions, this has led to an increase in glass packaging market in Europe.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Ardagh Group, DuPont, Gerresheimer, Orora, Owens-Illinois.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bottles

Vials

Jars

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

