Global Construction Glass Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2026

Construction Glass Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Construction Glass Market Size study, Type, Chemical Composition, Manufacturing Process, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Construction Glass Market is valued approximately at USD 101 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A construction glass is a translucent glazing material which is used for windows and external walls. A construction glass possesses several chemical and physical properties such as flexible molding, electric resistance, chemical resistance and the weather resistant. Owing to these properties, it is the most ideal option as a building material in construction industry. Growth in construction industry along with technological advancements in glass industry are the major factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. Moreover, increasing demand for green buildings aided with rising investments on infrastructural projects worldwide is the prime factor that offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. For instance, the new green building space in China is anticipated to reach 2 billion square meters by 2020. Furthermore, as per African Arbitration report in 2018, Eagle Hills a private real estate investment and development company (United Arab Emirates) has announced to invest around 2 billion for the integrated community development projects in Addis Ababa. Such green building initiatives & investment in construction projects is anticipated to grow construction industries therefore, the need of construction glass is also expected to increase. However, regulations for carbon dioxide emissions and volatile prices of raw material are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Construction Glass market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4707800-global-construction-glass-market-size-study-by-type

The regional analysis of global Construction Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to increasing construction sector along with rising disposable income of the individuals in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to rapid industrialization and developments in the building construction industry across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Low-Emissivity Glass

Special Glass

By Chemical Composition:

Soda-Lime

Potash-Lime

Potash-Lead

By Manufacturing Process:

Float

Rolled/Sheet

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Construction Glass Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Construction Glass Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Construction Glass Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Construction Glass Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Construction Glass Market, by Chemical Composition

Chapter 7. Global Construction Glass Market, by Manufacturing Process

Chapter 8. Global Construction Glass Market, by Application

Chapter 9. Global Construction Glass Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4707800-global-construction-glass-market-size-study-by-type

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)