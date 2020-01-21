Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis 2020-2023: Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Windstream Communications, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

Scope of the Report:

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

This report studies the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Windstream Communications, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, Sungard Availability Services, Infrascale Inc., IBM, Dell.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Overview of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

Chapter 11 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

Chapter 15 Report Conclusion

Chapter 16 Research Methodology and Reference

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

