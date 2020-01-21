Global Distributed Data Grid Market Size (Volume and Value), and Forecast 2020-2023: IBM, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, VMware, Alachisoft, GigaSpaces, Hazelcast, ScaleOut Software

Global Distributed Data Grid Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

A distributed data grid is a data storage software and enables different kinds of data processing by storing both structured and unstructured data. The improved performance, scalability, and high market responsiveness of distributed data grid technologies have driven its demand especially in the BFSI, retail and government sectors.

Scope of the Report:

The emergence of internet of things (IoT) is also driving the growth of the market. The IoT connects devices with the help of inbuilt sensors and embedded systems and the data collected can be tracked and analyzed to provide personalized and highly automated solutions to clients. Distributed data grids can be used to track and analyze data in real-time thus helping to detect trends and insights in a specific market.

The distributed data grid market provides an opportunity for companies of in-memory computing software. The emergence of big data has been the primary driver for the growth of this market.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: IBM, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, VMware, Alachisoft, GigaSpaces, Hazelcast, ScaleOut Software.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Universal name space

Data transport service

Data access service

Data replication and resource management service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecommunications

Retailers

Government

