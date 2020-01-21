Global Government Cyber Security Overall Market Analysis 2020-2023: BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Boeing

Global Government Cyber Security Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023:

Cyber threats are Internet-based attempts to disrupt or damage information systems and hack critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cyber security solutions enable the US government to maintain data confidentiality by monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats. The adoption of cyber security solutions is expected to increase with the growing penetration of the Internet among organizations of the US government.

Scope of the Report:

The adoption of the hybrid deployment model for cyber solutions will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. This model helps to overcome the issues that are prevalent in traditional deployment models. The adoption of hybrid deployment model lowers the total cost of ownership by ensuring the on-premises data protection without the need for skilled workers. Also, hybrid cyber security solutions are less expensive than the traditional full license security solutions because they follow the pay-per-use model. The demand for hybrid deployment models in various industries is increasing due to its ease of installation and upgrades, which in turn, will encourage emerging vendors to come up with hybrid cloud-based security solutions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, DXC Technology.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Services

Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Intelligence Community

Department of Defense

Department of Homeland Security

