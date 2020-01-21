IQF Vegetable Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019-2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global IQF Vegetable Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global IQF Vegetable market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global IQF Vegetable market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global IQF Vegetable market. All findings and data on the global IQF Vegetable market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global IQF Vegetable market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global IQF Vegetable market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global IQF Vegetable market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global IQF Vegetable market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Increasing demand for convenience food coupled with an increasing vegan population is set to boost the demand for IQF peas in the North America and Western Europe regions. The IQF Potato segment accounted for a value share of more than 20% in the year 2016. However, despite a strong show at the beginning of the forecast period, this segment is expected to lose significant market share by the end of the forecast period due to increasing cases of presence of bacteria in IQF potatoes, which forced the FDA to come up with stringent regulations. The IQF Broccoli and Cauliflower segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value during the forecast period.

“The use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is an upcoming trend

Due to the inherent advantages of the IQF process, fast food restaurants have started using IQF vegetables instead of frozen or fresh vegetables and this maintains the nutrition and quality of the vegetables along with a longer shelf life. Thus, the use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is gaining huge traction. For example, fast food companies like Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Pizza Hut Inc. are using IQF vegetables for preparing pizza and other food items instead of using frozen vegetables. These two companies have launched various pilot projects in a number of countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K. and France and have completed the successful transition from frozen to IQF without compromising on taste and quality of their products.”

IQF Vegetable Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While IQF Vegetable Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. IQF Vegetable Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

