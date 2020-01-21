Luxury jewelry Market Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2025: David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, LVMH etc…

Luxury jewelry is well-known for its profound designs and the usage of the finest and expensive raw materials. The market of luxury jewelry is dynamic and fast-growing which are highly fragmented and mostly driven by consumer behavior as well as fashion trends. The significant growth can be projected in the coming years, owing to increasing disposable income and consumer spending on luxury goods.

The demand of luxury jewelry in the market is anticipated to grow on account of growing per capita disposable income, rising per capita expenditure on self-grooming, change in lifestyle among affluent consumers are driving the global market of luxury jewelry over the forecast years. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, increasing middle class per capita income, growing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, the growth of international tourism etc.

Global luxury jewelry Market: Key Players

David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, LVMH, and Buccellati are the major players in the global luxury jewelry market, providing various products of luxury jewelry. In April 2017, the Franco-Swiss group FM Industries Sycrilor, manufacturer of luxury jewelry for companies such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Mont-Blanc, started one of its technological and production centers in the Portuguese city, Covilha.

Global luxury Jewelry – Product type Analysis

Based on the Product type, the jewelry market is divided as Necklace, Ring, Bracelet, Hair Ornaments, Earring, Leg & Feet Ornaments, and Others. The Earing segment is expected to have the lion share over the forecast period due to the trend of simple and classic dress up. Moreover, the rising trend of earlobe piercing among both men and women is likely to drive the growth of this segment, globally over the forecast period. However, the manufacturers are also focusing on craftsmanship and quality of the product, owing to which the market would witness a surge in the demand for all product segments of the luxury jewelry market.

Global luxury Jewelry – Material Analysis

Based on the Material used, the luxury jewelry market is divided as Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, and Gems & Others. Among material, the gold segment is projected to have the lion share over the forecast period as gold is preferred as a most precious metal in the luxury jewelry market. Moreover, in developing countries such as India and China people prefer to buy gold jewelry over other materials as it serves as a mode of investment. Thus, increases the revenue of the gold segment in the coming years.

Global luxury Jewelry – Distribution Channel Analysis

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global luxury jewelry market is divided into Mono Brand store, Online and Offline Stores. Among all distribution channels, mono-brand segment accounted for lion market share in global luxury jewelry market in fast few years. These stores offer products of a particular brand only as it develops a brand identity and can increase the number of consumer that are loyal to the brand and its products. Furthermore, to retain its customers they provide offers and discounts specifically designed for its loyal customers. Moreover, increasing adoption of online luxury jewelry marketing is playing crucial role in boosting sales of luxury jewelry.

Female segment – Generates the Largest revenue

On the basis of the End-User, the luxury jewelry market is divided as a male and female end user. Increasing demand for men’s jewelry creates a potential opportunity for the overall growth of the luxury jewelry market over the forecast period. Conventionally, women have more interest than men towards purchasing luxury jewelry.

Global luxury Jewellery – Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global luxury jewellery market is segmented into six regions which are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Europe has the biggest market for luxury jewelry products. Key factors such as jewelry customization, the increasing popularity of pop-up stores, and fusion of costume jewelry with trending fashion are boosting the growth of the overall market in Europe over the overcast period. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is also growing owing to the factors such as increasing disposable income of mid-age population in emerging economies such as China and India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global luxury jewelry market, in terms of Value

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global luxury jewelry market on the basis of product type, material used, end-user and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, services, and regulative framework within the global mouthwash market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the global luxury jewelry market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategic outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

