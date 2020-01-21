Maleic Anhydride Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

The Maleic Anhydride market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Maleic Anhydride market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Maleic Anhydride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Maleic Anhydride market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Maleic Anhydride market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Maleic Anhydride market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Maleic Anhydride market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Maleic Anhydride industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

On the basis of Application of Maleic Anhydride Market can be split into:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Maleic Anhydride Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Maleic Anhydride industry across the globe.

