Pathology Imaging Systems Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027

key players in the market and established brands increasing the competition. New technologies in this sector are cutting edge for the market. Strategic mergers and partnerships between companies and academic institutions are also booming the growth. Significant technology gains led to the adoption of innovative imaging systems technology in pathology. Rising demand by various end users because of increasing adoption of this technology increases its market. Diagnosis applications is accounted to be the largest segment in terms of revenue generating.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

With high technological advancements, and research activities in the molecular diagnostics, North America dominates the world market followed by Western European nations. Quality diagnostics, favourable reimbursement scenario, government funding, established players in the market, availability of trained technicians in these regions creates the established market for pathology imaging systems. . Japan is expected to be the next lucrative market for digital pathology companies. With respect to growth rate, Asia Pacific is leading because of growing economies, increasing molecular research activities, increasing patient pool and improving healthcare opportunities.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for Pathology Imaging Systems Market include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Perkin Elmer, Siemens, Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Sakura Finetek, DigiPath, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3D-Histech Ltd and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

