Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Segmentation

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

The report segments the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Sinocare

Wondfo

Yuwell

Runbio

KHB

Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine

DAAN GENE

Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market size by Type

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market size by Applications

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Essential Findings of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Report: