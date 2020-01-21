Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Roche
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Ascensia
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BioMerieux
ARKRAY
Nova Biomedical
Trividia Health
Quidel
Accriva
OraSure Technologies
Helena Laboratories
A. Menarini Diagnostics
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Phamatech
Chembio Diagnostics
Sinocare
Wondfo
Yuwell
Runbio
KHB
Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine
DAAN GENE
Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market size by Type
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Others
Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market size by Applications
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
