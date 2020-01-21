Powder Coatings Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities

This report presents the worldwide Powder Coatings market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Powder Coatings Market:

competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Powder Coatings Market. It provides the Powder Coatings industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Powder Coatings study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Powder Coatings market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Powder Coatings market.

– Powder Coatings market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Powder Coatings market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Powder Coatings market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Powder Coatings market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Powder Coatings market.

