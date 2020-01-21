Returnable Plastic Crates Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Returnable Plastic Crates Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Returnable Plastic Crates.

This report studies the global market size of Returnable Plastic Crates, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Returnable Plastic Crates Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Returnable Plastic Crates history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Returnable Plastic Crates market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding their footprint through returnable transit packaging. There has been rapid increase in the usage of plastic crates for the bulk packaging of several fresh agricultural products during several process such as harvesting, post-harvest handling, as well as for the transportation and storage of food grains, fruits, vegetables, etc. across the globe. Due to the availability of plastic crates in different capacities, consumers can pack their agricultural produce depending upon its usage. The sturdy and hard nature of plastic crates as compared to other packaging material is boosting the market. Furthermore, plastic crates are lighter and compatible as compared to wooden crates, which is boosting their demand in agricultural applications. Plastic crates are better for handling due to their smooth surface as compared to wooden crates that have splinters and nails. In addition, wooden crates are open and this is likely to lead to the drying of agricultural products, whereas plastic crates can be packed properly, which decreases the chances of drying and keeps the produce fresh for a longer time.

Returnable Plastic Crates Market Analysis & Forecast

Globally, by product type, the nestable RPC segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 in terms of market value. The global RPC market by material type has been segmented into HDPE, PP and others. Among material types, the HDPE segment of RPC dominates the market with more than 60% market share in 2018. The HDPE segment of RPC market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Among the capacity segments, the 10 kg to 20 kg segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Among the application segments, the agriculture segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The APEJ region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% by value during the forecast period.

