Shock Mount Packaging Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 – 2026

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Shock Mount Packaging market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Shock Mount Packaging market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Shock Mount Packaging among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

The global shock mount packaging market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Defense

Aerospace

Automobiles

Life Sciences

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Bio-pharmaceutical Products

Electronics

Transportation Services

Others

It can also be segmented on the basis of material used for the manufacture of shock mount:

Rubber

Metals

Others

Shock Mount Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

The shock mount packaging solutions that use shock mounts made up of rubber can be further segmented into natural and synthetic rubber. Such mounts are ideal for aerospace, marine, military and naval packaging applications. Another higher versions of shock mounts are made up of poly-butadiene, nitrile rubber, and highly damped silicone. The shock protection demands a different approach to the vibration isolation. The shock mount packaging is of great importance in the transport services as it is common for any transport package to get impacted, dropped or kicked during the transportation process.

Shock Mount Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global shock mount packaging market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of shock mount packaging market owing to the fully developed packaging technologies. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein shock mount packaging are useful for safe transportation of components, aids in boosting the growth of shock mount packaging market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards the growing demand for shock mount packaging because of the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions.

Shock Mount Packaging Market: Recent Developments

Pack-All International uses impact indicators, such as the shock watch, which alerts all the intermediaries involved with the package handling process. The alert is usually about the necessity of extra care. The device is usually mounted on the container but it can also be mounted directly over the product inside to determine either the damage or the extent of the damage caused to the product. The device automatically gets activated when the level of impact over the product exceeds a certain level, which is also predetermined. Manufacturers such as Roddy Products Packaging Company offer the cushioning services along with the shock mounting packaging services for an added protection of the product.

Shock Mount Packaging Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global shock mount packaging market are:

Pack-All International

Stop-choc Limited

Larson Packaging Company, LLC.

Roddy Products Packaging Company

Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company, Inc.

Paulstra SNC

Polymax Ltd.

LORD Corporation

Advanced Antivibration Components

Glenair, Inc.

Rycote Microphone Windshields Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

