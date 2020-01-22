Galla Chinensis Extract Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2019 – 2026

About global Galla Chinensis Extract market

Market Segmentation:

Galla chinensis extract market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Food industry:Galla chinensis extract is used in food industry as preservative and anti-foul ant in the food industry. Cheaper and easier availability of the product as compared to other preservative is improving the market for Galla chinensis. Recently Galla chinensis extract is also being used as health supplement, fueling the market for Galla chinensis extract.

Petrochemical engineering:Galla chinensis extract is used in petrochemical engineering as filler and additive.

Water treatment industry:Galla chinensis extract is used in water treatment as adsorbent and flocculent.

Timber industry:Galla chinensis extract is used in timber industry as surface coating and adhesive.

Ink industry:Galla chinensis extract is used in the manufacturing of blue ink and tanned leather.

Galla chinensis extract market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as

Supermarket

Specialty stores

Online sales

Retail stores

Galla Chinensis Extract Market Regional Outlook:

Galla chinensis has been traditionally used in China as herbal medicines. Galla chinensis extract market is considerably growing more in Asia Pacific region in comparison to other regions. China is the prominent consumer for the product, apart from this it is also the prominent manufacturer of Galla chinensis extract. The market for Galla chinensis extract is slowly expanding to other regions like North America and Europe. A few suppliers and manufactures are strengthening their distribution network to increase market foothold in markets that has high potential and are unorganized.

Galla Chinensis Extract Market Drivers & Opportunities:

Galla chinensis extract has various industrial applications, which is significantly driving the market for Galla chinensis extract. Apart from this recent studies on Galla chinensis extract published in NCBI and other reputed science journals suggests that several traditional medicinal applications and properties of Galla chinensis extract are true and can be used in pharmaceutical industries for drug development for diseases like diarrhea, which is significantly increasing the market growth for Galla chinensis.

Galla chinensis extract market in North America and Europe is fairly unorganized with lots of room for improvement. These are high potential market for Galla chinensis extract, leading to the development for opportunities of gala chinensis manufacturers.

Galla Chinensis Extract Market Restraints:

Galla chinensis extract manufacture is mainly limited to mainland China. Although there are a lot of Chinese manufactures who are exporting Galla chinensis extract in global market but poor distribution channel is a major setback for Galla chinensis extract market. Galla chinensis extract has been introduced to the new potential markets like Europe, but the lack of proper advertisement and information among the consumers and buyers is a significant restraint for Galla chinensis extract market.

Galla Chinensis Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in galla chinensis extract market are Hanson TRG Biotech Co.,Ltd, Shaanxi NHK Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., Xi'an Hygethy Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. and others.

