Growing Investment Towards R&D Projects is Likely to Fuel the Growth of the Cultured Wheat Market 2019 – 2027

Global Cultured Wheat market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Cultured Wheat market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Cultured Wheat market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Cultured Wheat market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global cultured wheat market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global cultured wheat market has been segmented as –

Bakeries

Confectioneries

Global Cultured Wheat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cultured wheat market are MEZZONI FOODS, Brolite Products, Inc., and J&K Ingredients among others. These manufacturers claim that they are providing organic and kosher certified natural preservative to consumers. Due to kosher and organic certification of cultured wheat preservatives, its demand among consumers will increase in near future.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Consumers are becoming more informed about food ingredients and their respective nutritional values and this information is driving consumer preference in favor of natural and chemical free products. Due to this factor, the demand for cultured wheat is rising globally as cultured wheat is a natural preservative. Most of the preservatives used in the food industry to enhance the shelf life of products are made from chemicals. Chemical preservatives, such as benzoates, sorbates and sorbic acid, are not good for consumer health. People across the world are opting for chemical free and natural products, which will have a significant impact on the demand for cultured wheat. In addition, cultured wheat helps in texture-building in cakes and breads. Also, it has anti-staling and anti-bacterial effects, which will further escalate the demand for cultured wheat among baked food manufacturers as well as consumers in the coming years.

Global Cultured Wheat: A Regional Outlook

The Cultured wheat is registering significant demand across the world due to its growing applications in bakery and confectionery products. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific and Europe have high consumption of cultured wheat due to the growing number of food industries, including bakeries and confectioneries, in the region. The United States is among the largest producers of cultured wheat. Due to all the above factors, it is expected that the global cultured wheat market will grow positively in the coming years.

