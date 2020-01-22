Riboflavin Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018 – 2028

Global Riboflavin Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Riboflavin industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. The compilation also covers information about clients from different industries, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this Riboflavin market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment, and geography segment.

leading manufacturers of riboflavin have continued to represent their products in the global market over the years, which increased the products in terms of quality and quantity. Due to its multi-utility, riboflavin has extensive distribution and supply chains across the world. There is emerging demand for riboflavin among consumers, as it has become an integral part of the daily diet, directly or indirectly, which is anticipated to drive the global riboflavin market positively.

On the basis of source, the global riboflavin market has been segmented as-

Dairy

Meat

Eggs

Nuts & Seeds

Algae & Fungus

On the basis of application, the global riboflavin market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

On the basis of distribution channel, the global riboflavin market has been segmented as-

Direct Food Processors Feed Processors Chemical Industries Others

Indirect Store-based Specialty Stores Pharmaceuticals Others Online Retail



On the basis of form, the global riboflavin market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Global Riboflavin Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players includeDSM, BASF, Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical, Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group, Shanxi jixiang biological engineering, NB Group, Ningxia Qiyuan Pharmaceutical, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, and Hegno. More industrialists are showing a keen interest in developing riboflavin products.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As vitamins and minerals form active ingredients in food processing, dietary supplements, and chemical and cosmetic industries, there is a great demand for riboflavin across the world. Key developers and manufacturers are showing keen interest in riboflavin, as the global vitamin market is escalating. Hence, it can be deduced that, there would be greater market opportunities and higher returns for investors in the riboflavin market.

Global Riboflavin market: A Regional Outlook

Riboflavin is predominantly extracted and processed in North America, due to the presence of a large number of dietary supplement brands and food processing companies. In Europe and Asia Pacific, riboflavin is predominantly consumed as a supplement, as many people suffer from vitamin deficiency and increased liver abnormalities. In Japan, riboflavin is equally used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetic care due to higher exports. In the Middle East & Africa, riboflavin is used for chemical synthesis and pharmaceutical purposes. Due to broadening demand and distribution, the growth of the global riboflavin market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

