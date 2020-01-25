Acute Hospital Care Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by2018 – 2028

Acute Hospital Care Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Acute Hospital Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acute Hospital Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Acute Hospital Care Market Segment by Manufacturers

key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. It further highlights the how the market’s growth has shaped up throughout the forecast period.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The acute hospital care market is highly competitive with large number of new players proliferating then global market. Moreover, the regional players in the market are vying in the direction of expanding their global footprints through the development of advanced technologies. Leading companies functioning in the market are also deploying strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Some of the notable developments in the acute hospital care market are listed below:

In February 2019, U.S.-based HCA Healthcare completed the acquisition of Mission Health, a six hospital system based in western North Carolina. This acquisition was aimed at gaining access to the consumer pool in North Carolina. This transaction helped Mission Health to secure special protection for their rural community and created the largest per capita foundation in the country.

In December 2017, Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc. through its joint venture with Duke Lifepoint Healthcare acquired acute healthcare hospitals and 14 ancillary facilities. Union Health Services Inc. acquired a 109 bed behavioral health facility for children, adolescents and adults. and two outpatient clinics in Gulfport.

Prominent companies operating in the global acute hospital care market include:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Ramsay Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.;

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Key Drivers

The increasing number of deaths because of cardiovascular diseases is a leading contributor to the acute hospital care market’s growth. According to the Heart Foundation, CVD accounts for nearly 17 million deaths per year. The emergency care segment in particular is the leading contributor to the market’s growth due to rising prevalence of communicable diseases. Furthermore, favorable healthcare policies and easy reimbursement have been highly instrumental in supplementing the global acute hospital care market’s growth.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, North America holds the leading share in the global acute hospital care market. This is mainly because of the presence of numerous leading players and development of advance acute hospital care facilities. The rising disposable income and rising cases of chronic pain and depression have also contributed to the market’s growth in this region. U.S. is the major contributor to the market’s growth in this region due to the presence of consumer-driven health plans and the presence of large number of acute hospital care facilities. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period due to rising cases of CVD and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

The global acute hospital care market is segmented as:

Medical Condition Outlook Emergency Care Short-term Stabilization Trauma Care Acute Care Surgery Others

Facility Type Outlook General Acute Care Hospitals Psychiatric Hospitals Specialized Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospitals Long-term Acute Care

Service Outlook Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Others



