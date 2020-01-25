Automotive SoC Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Automotive SoC Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Automotive SoC market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Automotive SoC market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive SoC market. All findings and data on the global Automotive SoC market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Automotive SoC market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive SoC market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive SoC market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive SoC market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the Automotive SoCs market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the Automotive SoCs market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the Automotive SoCs market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the Automotive SoCs market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the Automotive SoCs market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive SoCs market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Automotive SoCs market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the Automotive SoCs market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Automotive SoCs market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of application, vehicle type and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the Automotive SoCs market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Automotive SoCs market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Automotive SoCs market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Automotive SoCs portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Automotive SoCs supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Automotive SoCs market. Key competitors covered in the global automotive SOCS market report include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Key Segments Covered:

Application Infotainment Systems ADAS Others

Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles



Key Regions covered:

North America Automotive SoCs market U.S. Canada

Latin America Automotive SoCs market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Automotive SoCs market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Automotive SoCs market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Automotive SoCs market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Automotive SoCs market

China Automotive SoCs market

MEA Automotive SoCs Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Automotive SoCs Market

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Automotive SoC Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive SoC Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive SoC Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Automotive SoC Market report highlights is as follows:

This Automotive SoC market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Automotive SoC Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Automotive SoC Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Automotive SoC Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

