Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Survey on Developing Application 2017 – 2025

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a major revenue contributor during the review period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of advanced IT infrastructure. The U.S. will account for a substantial share in the regional market, owing to favorable government initiatives.

Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a tremendous CAGR during the same period. The rising efforts by governments towards improving the healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development activities in the field of medicines coupled with the growing trend of outsourcing of clinical trials are escalating the growth of the region. The expanding base of patient population and rapid digitization are also promoting the adoption of CTMS in APAC. Countries such as China and India will be sights of high growth in the region.

Europe will also reflect significant growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing emphasis on the development of novel drugs for the treatment of chronic disease coupled with the growing investments by governments is stimulating the demand for CTMS in the region. The growth of Latin America is largely supplemented by the rising adoption of biomedical devices and advancements in clinical trials.

Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market: Competitive Landscape

The global CTMS market features high competition among key players on the basis of performance, product, and technology. Several players are focusing towards vertical integration to enhance their service efficiency and delivery. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are MedNet Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Bio-Optronics, BioClinica, Parexel International Corporation, and Medidata solutions.

Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

