Drug Screening Market : Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2017 – 2025

competitive landscape of the global drug screening market, wherein a number of key vendors have been profiled for their product portfolio, business establishment, and recent strategic decisions.

Global Drug Screening Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors driving the demand in the global drug screening market are: enforcement of stringent laws that mandate drug and alcohol testing in a number of countries, and growing consumption of drug and alcohol and inflicted community issues, presence of government funding in major markets. In addition to that, a number of new products, devices, and services have gained regulatory approvals, and are gaining adoption among both government agencies and corporate organizations. On the other hand, ban on alcohol consumption in a number of countries that follow Islam ideologies, prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries, and issues pertaining to accuracy and specificity of breathalyzer are a few restraints obstructing the drug screen market from flourishing.

Global Drug Screening Market: Market Potential

The vendors operating in this market are expected to gain new opportunities is they transform their business strategies towards oral fluid testing and develop the concept of fingerprint-based drug screening. Additionally, market players are expected to make a foray into the emerging economies to find new consumers.

Global Drug Screening Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are the two most profitable regions in the global drug screening market. In the developed country of the U.S., government has its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in place since long that readily adopts new products that helps them curtail the ubiquity of drugs. Similar controlling measures are taken in a number of European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France. However, the emerging economies in Asia Pacific, wherein small and medium enterprises are mushrooming, are expected to turn the region into a lucrative one towards the end of the forecast period.

Global Drug Screening Market: Competitive Landscape

Siemens Healthineers, Drägerwerk, Alere, Alfa Scientific Designs, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Shimadzu, MPD, Inc., OraSure, Lifeloc, LabCorp, Psychemedics, Quest Diagnostics, Omega Laboratories, SureHire, CRL, and CannAmm are a few key players currently ahead of the curve in the global drug screen market.

