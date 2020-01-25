Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market

The Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Growth Drivers

Growth of the Paints and Coatings Industry Bolsters Market Demand of Aliphatic solvents & thinners

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is majorly driven by the increasing use of mineral spirits in place of turpentine. Most of the painters prefer using mineral spirits as a paint thinner as it comes with a cheaper price, less pungent odor and is not as sticky as turpentine.

Furthermore, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market also gains momentum from the high growth of the paints & coatings industry. The construction and automotive industries have been on the growth trajectory for some time now. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have given the much-needed impetus to the construction and automotive industry, which has furthered the use of paints and coatings. With the increasing use of paints and coatings, the global demand for aliphatic solvents & thinners is accelerated.

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is divided into the five principal regions of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regions is likely to account for the leading share of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market during the assessment timeframe.

South Korea, Japan, India, and China are the major buyers of aliphatic solvents and thinners in the region. Rapid urbanization together with increasing base of population in the region and rise in the disposable income of the people in the region have contributed toward the expansion of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market.

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is segmented as:

Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others (Paraffinic Solvent, Pentane, and Solvent 140)

Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers & polymers

Printing inks

Others (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive)

For regional segment, the following regions in the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

