Laundry Folding Machine Market Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Laundry Folding Machine market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Laundry Folding Machine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Laundry Folding Machine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Laundry Folding Machine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Laundry Folding Machine market report:

What opportunities are present for the Laundry Folding Machine market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Laundry Folding Machine ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Laundry Folding Machine being utilized?

How many units of Laundry Folding Machine is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players Operating in the Global Laundry Folding Machine Market

Currently, few local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture laundry folding machines. Hence, the market is consolidated and bargaining power of suppliers is high; intensity of competition is also high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the laundry folding machine market. In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation developed a washing machine that folds clean clothes.

Key players operating in the global laundry folding machine market include:

FoldiMate, Inc.

Seven Dreamers Laboratories

Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Consolidated Laundry Machinery

Sara Equipments

Panasonic Corporation

C – Mac Services

Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Laundry Folding Machine Market: Research Scope

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Type

Towel Folder Machine

Shirt Folding Machine

Bed Sheet Folding Machine

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by End-user

Apparel Manufacturers

Industrial Launderers

Hotels

Hospitals

Other Institution Types

Laundry Folding Machine Market Segmentation – by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Laundry Folding Machine market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Laundry Folding Machine market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Laundry Folding Machine market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Laundry Folding Machine market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Laundry Folding Machine market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Laundry Folding Machine market in terms of value and volume.

The Laundry Folding Machine report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

