Light Naphtha Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

The global Light Naphtha market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Light Naphtha market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Light Naphtha market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Light Naphtha market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Light Naphtha market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

ONGC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

C9

C10

C11

C12

C13

Other

Segment by Application

Chemicals

Energy & Additives

Each market player encompassed in the Light Naphtha market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Light Naphtha market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

