Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by2018 – 2028

Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global natural killer cells therapeutics market are given below:

In August 2019, Celgene Corporation announced that the company has been successful in getting the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the introduction of INREBI® (fedratinib). This new drug is curated to treat adults who are suffering from high-risk primary or secondary or intermediate-2 or myelofibrosis.

In August 2018, Affimed NV announced that the company has entered into a strategic agreement of collaborating with Genetech. Genetech is a prominent brand under Roche Group. The objective behind the agreement is to develop, commercialize, and market new natural killer engager-based immunotherapeutics for the treatment of different types of cancer.

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that are exerting a strong influence on the overall development of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the market have been the increasing adoption of these natural killer cells for the treatment of various disease include liver diseases, infections, and cancer. In addition to this, these natural killer cells play a crucial role in the immune surveillance of tumor that pushes the adoption natural killer cells therapeutics across the world.

There are however, some factors that may derail the growth of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market. Adverse side effects, poor in-vivo therapies, and lack of certainty have been the key restraining factor for the growth of the natural killer cells therapeutics market.

Nonetheless, the growing awareness about the several immunotherapies has also been a crucial factor for the growth of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market. Moreover, the increased funding and investments for the research and development activities has played in developing newer therapeutics and expanding the reach of the market even further.

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global natural killer cells therapeutics market has five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the natural killer cells therapeutics market is currently dominated by the North America region. The region is also expected to continue to lead the global market over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the North America natural killer cells therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the considerable growth of the in the prevalence of cancer in the region.

However, the region of Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR over the course of the given forecast period. This high growth of the market in the region is down to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. These developing nations are spending heavily on the development of their medical and healthcare infrastructure. This has led to increasing funding for research and development activities that has ultimately benefitted the growth of the natural killer cells therapeutics market.

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Segments:

By Therapeutics

NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

By Application

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Immunoproliferative Disorders

Others

By End User

Research Centers & Institutes

Hospitals

Others

