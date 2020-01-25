Polyfilm Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats2017 – 2025

Global Polyfilm Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Polyfilm industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Polyfilm as well as some small players.

Key Trends

There are a few factors that are giving impetus to the polyfilm market growth. They include technological developments in agriculture, rising demand for BoPET films, and increased usage of bio-based polymers. On the other hand, several European countries have stringent government and environmental regulations, limiting the growth of the polyfilm market.

In terms of end-use industry, the packaging and agriculture segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth. The increase in population has given a boost to the food packaging industry, thereby raising the demand for polyfilms. Due to their environment-friendly characteristics and long shelf life, polyfilms have an edge over other films in the market. Plus, the improving retail sector is pushing the demand for polyfilms. Besides this, the increasing usage of greenhouse films for increased crop yield is leading to a rise in the demand for polyfilms in the agriculture segment of the market. Polyfilms are also being widely used across beauty and personal care, food and beverages, tobacco, and hygiene industries.

Based on resin type, LLDPE is a key market segment. High mechanical strength, transparency, improved sealing property, glossy appearance, and low production cost are a few of the properties augmenting the demand for LLDPE. LLDPE also performs well when blended with other resins.

Global Polyfilm Market: Regional Overview

From a geographical standpoint, the global polyfilm market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a large share in the polyfilm market in terms of volume, owing to the fact that a majority of the polyfilm manufacturers are based in India.

China is another promising market for polyfilms in the Asia Pacific region. Companies are spending significant amounts in setting up manufacturing units in this country. Few factors such as increased health awareness, changing lifestyle, and long shelf life of the film is driving the growth of the market. Environment-friendly bio-based polyfilms are also quite popular in China; however due to their high cost, they are losing out to other cheaper alternatives available in the market.

Global Polyfilm Market: Key Markets

The report profiles some of the prominent competitors operating in the polyfilm market. It also provides insights into the threats and opportunities that the companies are expected to witness in the coming years. The players in the global polyfilm market include Max Speciality Films, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chiripal Polyfilm, Cosmo Films, Polyplex Corporation, Uflex Limited, Taghleef Industries, Vacmet India Pvt Limited, Garware Polyester, Jindal Polyfilm, and SRF Limited.

