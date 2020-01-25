Roofing Coatings Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Roofing Coatings market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Roofing Coatings Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Roofing Coatings industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Roofing Coatings market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Roofing Coatings market

The Roofing Coatings market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Roofing Coatings market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Roofing Coatings market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=127&source=atm



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Roofing Coatings market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

leading players are looking upon mergers and acquisitions and product launches as viable strategies for ensuring inorganic growth. Besides this, they are also trying to expand their production units to meet the increasing demands for roofing coatings in emerging economies.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Overview and Trends

Roof coating solutions are developed to combat extreme temperatures and minimize their effect internally. They also offer protection from seepage, help in avoiding absorption of moisture, and are aesthetically pleasing. The construction industry, after a slack period, has seen a sudden rise due to increased investments and in turn, has led to the demand in roofing coating, especially in BRICS countries.

The volatile crude oil prices are limiting coatings derived from petroleum-based products, leading to a substantial shift to non-petroleum-based products. In developed nations such as the U.S., the government is taking initiatives to improve environmental performance of roofing coating products. The United States Environment Protection Agency (US EPA) has launched an Energy Star Roof Program, which specifies guidelines for roofing coatings, especially for reflective coatings.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Segments

Roofing coatings can be divided on the basis of product type into three segments: bituminous roofing coatings, polymer roofing coatings, and reflective roofing coatings. Traditional bituminous roofing coatings are the dominant product type globally, while reflective roofing coatings form the fastest growing product segment.

Polymer roofing coatings can be further divided into five segments, based on the chemicals involved. These are acrylic based, polyurethane based, silicone based, epoxy based, elastomer based, and modified polymer roofing coatings. Reflective roofing coatings – also known as cool roofing coatings – are typically used on glass structures such as greenhouses and factory roofs. Owing to their availability in a variety of colors and several aesthetic properties, roofing coatings are in high demand in the residential roofing coatings market as well.

Roofing coatings can be further classified into residential and commercial sectors based on the end-user market. The residential sector is the dominant segment with a higher share of bituminous coatings due to their lower prices. The commercial sector demand is dominated by polymer roofing coating solutions owing to their wide applicability and performance benefits. On the basis of carrier medium or formulations, the roofing coatings market can be further divided into three segments: water-borne formulations, solvent-borne formulations, and multiple component formulations.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading roofing coatings market in terms of growth rate. The demand is high due to the increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are industrial economies that are experiencing rapid growth in their industrial sectors, leading to a high demand for infrastructure. Two of the most populated countries of Asia, India and China, are growing rapidly. The rising disposable income and purchase power parity is expected to drive the demand for construction projects and infrastructure development programs, especially residential projects in the expanding urban regions. The availability of cheap labor, land, and lenient norms and regulations against chemicals as compared to other regions have led the market players of repute to establish their production facilities in Asia.

North America is another major consumer of roofing coatings, especially reflective roofing coatings and polymer roofing coatings. On the other hand, due to the recent economic meltdown, Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth in the roofing coatings market.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Market Players

BASF SE, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, National Coatings Corp., General Coatings, Allied Building Products Corp., and TAMKO Building Products, Inc. are a few of the key market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=127&source=atm

For regional segment, the following regions in the Roofing Coatings market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Roofing Coatings market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=127&source=atm