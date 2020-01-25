Smart Advisors Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Smart Advisors Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the global smart advisors market include the burgeoning demand for intelligent customer engagement, surging demand for automation for patient management in the healthcare industry, and increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications. In addition, the rising demand for integrated and next generation technology, increasing wave of mobile applications, and evolution of cloud-based solutions are expected to present considerable growth opportunities to this market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness due to its relatively early presence in tech-adoption life cycle, high cost and complexities involved in the deployment and integration of these solutions, and lack of expertise are restraining this market’s growth.

Global Smart Advisors Market: Regional Overview

The global smart advisors market can be broadly segmented into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis involves the categorization of type, industry verticals, end users, usage, and deployment type into the aforementioned regional segments.

Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate due to the ceaseless technological development in this region.

Global Smart Advisors Market: Competitive Overview

The major vendors for smart advisors solution profiled in this report include IBM Watson, eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Pvt Ltd., CX Company, 24/7 Customer Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Artificial Solutions, Next IT Corporation, Speakoit Inc., and Codebaby. These players are focused on new product development, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansions to gain a competitive advantage in the global smart advisors market.

