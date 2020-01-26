Ammonia Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

The Ammonia market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Ammonia market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Ammonia market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The population is exponentially increasing in the Asia Pacific region, which leads to the growing demand for daily use products such as food, cosmetics, and so on. Obviously, the growing demand for these products leads to the growing demand for ammonia, as ammonia is used in manufacturing process or fertilizers. As rice, wheat, and few other food grains mainly grow in Asia Pacific region, ammonia as a fertilizers (Urea, MAP, DAP, etc.) leads to grow the global market for ammonia. Mining sector in APAC is also growing speedily since last few years. Particularly, countries like Indonesia and China are leading the mining sector in the region. The growing mining activities in the region are responsible for the increasing demand for explosives. Similarly India is also influencing the regional market of ammonia due to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector. As ammonia is used as a feedstock for the various products such as medicines and cosmetics, it will give a boost to the global ammonia market in the region.

List of key players profiled in the Ammonia market research report:

Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. , Potash Corp, Orica Limited, Incitec Pivot Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Praxair, Inc., Achema AB, Linde Group, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd, Koch Fertilizer LLC, SABIC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Toggliazot PJSC, OCI Nitrogen, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation), Trammo, Inc., Haldor Topsoe A/s

By Product Type

Anhydrous Ammonia, Aqueous Ammonia,

By Application

MAP (Mono-ammonium Phosphate), DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate), Urea, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonium Nitrate, Others

By End Use

Industrial Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Explosives, Others (Electronics, etc.),

The global Ammonia market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Ammonia market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Ammonia. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Ammonia Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Ammonia market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Ammonia market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Ammonia industry.

