Automotive Heater Core Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018 to 2028

Automotive Heater Core Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Automotive Heater Core Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Automotive Heater Core Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Automotive Heater Core Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Automotive Heater Core Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Automotive Heater Core Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Automotive Heater Core market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Automotive Heater Core Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Automotive Heater Core Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Automotive Heater Core Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Automotive Heater Core market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Automotive Heater Core Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Automotive Heater Core Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Automotive Heater Core Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Potential Opportunity

Regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, caused by fossil fuel depletion and global warming, have led the automotive industry to perceive a paradigm shift from conventional IC engines toward environment-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric cars. Electric cars have been deemed as optimal solution for eco-friendly vehicles in light of their higher energy efficiency than their petrol- & diesel-driven counterparts.

However, amount of waste heat generated by power engines in electric vehicles is insufficient for the purpose of heating, which entails the need for additional equipment as a main heating source. Post-considerable amount of research conducted on seeking primary heating equipment for electric cars, including combustion heater and heat pumps, high-voltage PTC heaters have been proved as most realistic solution capable of attaining required heating efficiency, reliability, and capacity.

More research efforts are being dedicated to improving heating performance and efficiency of high-voltage PTC heaters, which contain PTC ceramics as heater cores, such as building closed-loop system and designing prototypes with general characteristics. These researches are likely to significantly contribute to optimization of designs related to high-voltage PTC heaters, which in turn will fuel their penetration in electric vehicles in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

